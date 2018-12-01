Is any offering of the heart ever wasted? Are any prayers ever ignored?
Listen to this week's inspiring and challenging episode of The Soul of Israel with Rabbis Shlomo Katz and Ari Abramowitz to find out.
Building a ramp of faith
The Land Of Israel Network, 12/01/18 03:46
Soldier prays near Gaza
Mendy Hechtman/Flash 90
