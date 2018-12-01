Building a ramp of faith

Is any offering of the heart ever wasted? Are any prayers ever ignored?

Soldier prays near Gaza
Soldier prays near Gaza
Mendy Hechtman/Flash 90

Listen to this week's inspiring and challenging episode of The Soul of Israel with Rabbis Shlomo Katz and Ari Abramowitz to find out.




