Report: Two Arab rioters killed during clashes with IDF soldiers

Dozens of rioters protesting Trump's Jerusalem recognition hurl stones at Israeli forces, forcing soldiers to open fire.

Two Arab men were shot and killed during violent riots Thursday, sources in the Palestinian Authority claimed.

Arab rioters clashed with Israeli security forces across Judea, Samaria, and along the Gaza-Israel border Thursday afternoon, with stone-throwers hurling firebombs and stones at security personnel.

An IDF spokesperson said dozens of Arab rioters attacked Israeli soldiers along the frontier between Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson added that soldiers opened fire on three rioters who had “put our forces in danger”.

Health officials in the Gaza Strip claimed that one of the three rioters, 16-year-old Amir Abu Musaid, was killed. The teenage rioter was reportedly hit the chest during a riot outside of Al-Bureij in central Gaza.

The IDF confirmed that two other rioters were injured during the incident.

Another rioter was reportedly killed in Samaria during a riot outside of the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus).

According to AFP, the riots Thursday were a continuation of a series of violent demonstrations protesting President Donald Trump’s December 6th declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and announcing plans to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.