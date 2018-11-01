Are investments also suitable for people with a weak character?

Do the financial markets ignore the individual investor?

Douglas Goldstein,

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Harvard professor Mihir Desai discuss his book The Wisdom of Finance: Discovering Humanity in the World of Risk and Return.

Professor Desai shares his belief that the financial system is broken and his suggestions on how to return to a human-focused approach. He explores the common misconceptions in financial advising and proposes a solution to those problems.

Also: Can global diversification increase your portfolio returns? Doug offers a free resource for investors wanting to get into the global market.



