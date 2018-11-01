Are investments also suitable for people with a weak character?

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Harvard professor Mihir Desai discuss his book The Wisdom of Finance: Discovering Humanity in the World of Risk and Return.

Professor Desai shares his belief that the financial system is broken and his suggestions on how to return to a human-focused approach. He explores the common misconceptions in financial advising and proposes a solution to those problems.



Also: Can global diversification increase your portfolio returns? Doug offers a free resource for investors wanting to get into the global market.