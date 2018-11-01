Yair Netanyahu tape costs news company NIS 50,000

Channel 2 reportedly paid NIS 50,000 ($14,620) for a salacious recording in which Prime Minister Netanyahu's inebriated son Yair is heard making embarrassing comments about women. Other news outlets, notably Channel 10, had refused to purchase the recording, which it derided as "irrelevant yellow journalism and gossip".

The recording was made by Yair Netanyahu's driver and documented the prime minister's son making disparaging comments about women after a wild night of debauchery in 2015 together with the son of gas billionaire Kobi Maimon.

Netanyahu, who is clearly drunk in the recording, can be heard dismissing his friend's demands that he repay them for the money they spent on alcohol and other activities. Netanyahu brushes them off and opines that he shouldn't have to repay the son of Kobi Maimon due to the financial windfall his father received through Prime Minister Netanyahu's policies on the Leviathan gas fields near Haifa.

"You’re crying over 400 shekels ($117)? My father arranged 20 billion dollars for your father and you’re crying over 400 shekels ($117)?" Yair Netanyahu asks rhetorically. "Bro, you have to be nice to me. Bro, my dad got your dad a sweet deal, he fought for it at the Knesset, bro."

Yair Netanyahu apologized after the expose, saying in a statement that "these remarks do not reflect who I am, the values on which I was raised and my beliefs. I regret the remarks and apologize if anyone was hurt by them. In addition, the things I said to Maimon were a dumb joke and joking around with him, as anyone could tell. I never took an interest in the natural-gas framework agreement and never had any idea about its details."

Opposition MKs slammed Prime Minister Netanyahu after the recording was aired, opining that Yair Netanyahu's embarrassing actions reflected poorly on his father.