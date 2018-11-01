Dr. Sam Minskoff discusses whether anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic expressions raise the motivation of Jews in the Diaspora to make aliyah.
Loading....
Tags:Aliyah Time
|
Does anti-Israelism encourage Jews making Aliyah to Israel?
Dr. Sam Minskoff claims that anti-Zionism, anti-Semitism, and BDS affect Aliyah rate.
Contact Editor
Dr. Sam Minskoff, 11/01/18 02:44
Olim arrive in Israel with Nefesh B'Nefesh
Flash 90
Dr. Sam Minskoff discusses whether anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic expressions raise the motivation of Jews in the Diaspora to make aliyah.
Loading....
Tags:Aliyah Time
Related Stories
top