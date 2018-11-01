

Does anti-Israelism encourage Jews making Aliyah to Israel? Dr. Sam Minskoff claims that anti-Zionism, anti-Semitism, and BDS affect Aliyah rate. Contact Editor Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Flash 90 Olim arrive in Israel with Nefesh B'Nefesh Dr. Sam Minskoff discusses whether anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic expressions raise the motivation of Jews in the Diaspora to make aliyah.



Loading....

















top