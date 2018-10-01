Smartphone company signs Gal Gadot as celebrity spokesperson

Israeli 'Wonder Woman' actress becomes brand ambassador for smartphone maker aiming to make a comeback.

Smartphone maker Huawei has signed Israeli actress Gal Gadot to be its celebrity spokesperson, Tech Crunch reported.

The announcement comes as the Chinese company reportedly suffered a setback when AT&T backed out of a deal at the last minute, hampering the company’s efforts to gain a foothold in the US market.

According to company, Gadot will serve as “Chief Experience Officer.”

“In this new role, Ms. Gadot will help shape the company’s brand experiences and play an active role in listening to and providing ongoing ideas to inform how Huawei will bring the best experiences to its consumers.”

The news follows on the heels of an announcement on Tuesday that Gadot had been named a global ambassador for the makeup company Revlon.

Gadot soared to international celebrity as the star of last year’s “Wonder Woman” blockbuster. Since the release of the movie, which grossed $412 million at the box office worldwide, she has become a household name in the United States and a source of pride for Israelis.