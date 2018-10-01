Funeral attendees shout: 'Revenge! Revenge!'

Eulogy by Minister Bennett disrupted by cries for vengeance; Bennett replies: 'I hear the pain, I love you and salute you.'





Loading....





A eulogy for murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach by Education Minister Naftali Bennett was interrupted by increasing numbers of funeral attendees who started repeatedly shouting calls for vengeance.

"I call from here to Prime Minister Netanyahu to convene the cabinet already today, and give the following orders: 1) Not another shekel shall pass to murderer's families, to reduce their personal motivation; 2) Authorize and recognize Havat Gilad as a mainstream community in the Land of Israel, and 3)...", at which point one shout of "revenge!" was heard from the crowd. Bennett continued briefly with his third point on recognizing the entire area as Israeli sovereign territory when a wave of shouts for vengeance drowned out his words.

Bennett did not continue with his message to the Prime Minister but related directly to the calls saying, "I hear the pain, I understand the pain, and it's your right to feel it. I will only say in the name of the State of Israel and in the name of the Israeli government, I love you, and salute you," ending his words.

Rabbi Shevach was a mohel and volunteered with Magen David Adom. About a year ago, he finished studies for the rabbinate, and was currently in the midst of studies to be a rabbinical arbiter.

Rabbi Shevach, 35, left behind his wife Yael and six orphans: Renana, 10; Naomi, 8; Miriam, 6; Malka, 5; Ovadia, 3; and Benayahu, 10 months.