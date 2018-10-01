Daycare registration to open in February instead of May

Economy Ministry aims to make daycare registration more efficient, allow parents to file for subsidies in May instead of September.

Israel's Economy Ministry and Welfare and Social Services Ministry on Wednesday morning announced that registration for daycare centers for babies and children ages 0-3 years old would open in February instead of in May.

Israeli parents are often notified of whether their child has been accepted to their choice of daycare only late in August. Following approval, those who wish to receive a discount for daycare centers often send in their documents more than once before receiving the appropriate subsidy, which is then granted retroactively from the beginning of the school year.

The proposed change aims to make the process more efficient.

"Our goal is that by May at the latest, parents will know if their child has a place in a local daycare and will be able to submit a request for a daycare subsidy," Welfare and Social Services Minister Haim Katz (Likud) said. "This way, we provide parents with certainty. They know where their child will be and they have time to organize and receive the subsidy starting from September, instead of retroactively."

Registration will open on February 4, 2018, and close on February 28, 2018. Centers may demand 133 NIS ($38.80) in registration fees, which will not be returned if the parents cancel the registration, but will be returned if the child is not accepted. Following registration, parents will be able to file for a subsidy.