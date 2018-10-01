President Rivlin responds to murder attack near Havat Gilad. 'Bring the murderers and their accomplices to justice as soon as possible.'

President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin spoke this morning at the Globes Israel Business Conference, opening with reference to last night's shooting attack in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered.

"This is a difficult morning that has engulfed the entire Shomron region and its dear residents, as well as the entire country. Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was assassinated last night by savage murderers and left behind a wife and six orphans, was a man of deeds and spirituality. I am sure that the mark he left in his cruelly cut short life will continue to accompany us for many years to come," said the President.

Rivlin added, "We support his wife, children, and loved ones in this difficult time, and this is also the time to strengthen the residents and the security forces who are constantly working to restore quiet to the area and bring the murderers and their accomplices to justice as soon as possible."

In his speech, the President addressed the theme of this year's conference, "It's Complicated," and the changes in the global and Middle East order, technological changes, global economy, opportunities, and challenges. "There's one thing that is not complicated and that's the ability and need of the State of Israel to strengthen its economic presence in the international arena," he said.

"It seems that the world is abandoning the great ideologies of the 20th century and is again playing the game of overt vested interests of the 19th century. The international arena is no longer seen as an arena of struggle between ideologies.

"In this economic order we have to ask ourselves how we are preparing to establish more positions of significant economic presence in the world. Our economic presence serves not only our need to cope with the challenge of increasing productivity and output by increasing exports, but also by upgrading our economic presence," he said. "The geopolitical position of the State of Israel, the fact that we are a superpower in the security field, that we are leading the world forward in the IT revolution and in cyberspace, is creating a strong position for us.

"When they need our capabilities and our minds, it is less convenient to join anti-Israel resolutions in the United Nations, or to wave the sword of BDS at us," he said. "However, our excellence in these areas is not enough. As long as Israeli exports rely mostly on a certain type of brain and professions, its GDP, economic contribution to the labor market, and Israel's global standing will be limited."