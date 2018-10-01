Syria complains to UN about Israel

Syria blasts Israel’s “aggressive attitude” after airstrike outside of Damascus it blamed on Israel.

Syria on Tuesday filed a complaint with the UN against Israel’s “aggressive attitude”, following an airstrike outside of Damascus for which Syria blamed Israel.

In the letter, which was quoted by Yediot Aharonot, Syria warned that Israel’s actions will lead to a regional “conflagration” and complicate matters in the Middle East.

“Israel’s aggressive attitude will lead to a regional conflagration and further exacerbate the situation. This is in order to support terror and perpetuate the occupation of Arab lands,” read the letter that was delivered to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the chairman of the Security Council.

“The repeated Israeli strikes on Syria will not succeed in protecting terror organizations of Israel’s that are used as its agents, with the heads being ISIS and the Al-Nusra Front,” the letter charged.

“Moreover, it will not succeed in diverting the Syrian army from making achievements in the struggle against terror across the country, and recently in the Idlib and Quneitra localities,” it continued.

The Syrian government will repeat its warning to Israel, the letter added, “of the serious consequences of striking Syria and the continued support to armed terror movements, and it holds it responsible. The Security Council must condemn the Israeli strikes and take steps to stop its aggression.”

On Tuesday morning, the Syrian government claimed that Israeli Air Force fighters struck a Syrian army weapons depot outside of Damascus in a pre-dawn operation.

"At approximately 2:40 a.m., the Israeli Air Force fired a number of missiles over Lebanese territory at Al Qutayfah, in the suburbs of the capital, Damascus. Our air defense systems responded and hit one of the planes," it said.

Syria also claimed that Israel fired two surface-to-surface missiles at 3:04 a.m., followed by a barrage of four missiles fired at 4:15 a.m. Some property was damaged as a result of the interception of one of the missiles near one of [Syria's] military posts."

The IDF has not responded to the claims.

Last month, Syria claimed Israeli aircraft fired several missiles at a regime military facility south of Damascus.

In November, Arab media reported that Israel attacked an arms factory in the rural areas south of the Syrian city of Homs.

Following that alleged airstrike, Syria also complained to the UN and urged the body to take action against what it called “Israeli continued attacks on Syrian civilians and their properties”.

Several weeks before that, Syria sent similar letters after the IDF destroyed three Syrian artillery cannons in retaliation for four rockets from Syrian exploding in the northern Golan Heights.

The letters charged Israel with instructing “terrorists” to launch mortar shells on empty land “inside the occupied territories to give the Israeli enemy a pretext to carry out its aggression.”