Trump to decide on Iran sanctions by Friday

Trump administration expected to make decision on whether to continue to waive sanctions on Iran as agreed upon under 2015 nuclear deal.

The Trump administration is expected to decide on Friday whether to continue to waive U.S. sanctions on Iran, as agreed upon under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the State Department said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the White House later in the week ahead of the decision, State Department spokesman Steve Goldstein told a briefing.

“We would expect a decision on Friday. And there have been ongoing discussions regarding this,” Goldstein added.

In October, Trump refused to certify that Iran was complying with the deal, also known by its acronym JCPOA, but did not re-impose sanctions or abandon the deal itself, leaving any decision about the deal up to Congress.

Iranian officials have blasted Trump over his decision not to certify the deal. Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, warned Trump of a "reciprocal measure" if sanctions were reimposed on his country.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has threatened to expand Iran's ballistic missile program in response to Trump's move.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said Tehran will stick to the agreement as long as the other signatories do, but will “shred” the deal if Washington pulls out.

On Monday, Iran threatened to reconsider its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, if the United States failed to respect its commitments in the nuclear deal.