1,285 new units to be constructed in Judea and Samaria

The Supreme Planning Council of Judea and Samaria will approve tomorrow, Wednesday, about 1,285 new housing units for immediate construction in Judea and Samaria.



The council meets under the guidance of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.



The Council, which operates within the framework of the Civil Administration, will also approve the advancement of planning procedures for another 2,500 housing units in more than 20 communities throughout Judea and Samaria.



According to Defense Minister Liberman: "We have undertaken to hold a number of bursts per year for building permits in Judea and Samaria and we stand by our word."



"The 1,285 new housing units we will approve tomorrow at the Supreme Planning Council for marketing are for immediate construction in 2018. Among other things, large neighborhoods have been approved in Ariel, Emanuel and more," Liberman added.

However, it should be noted that thousands of housing units whose marketing was announced during 2017, from January to October, are still stuck in administrative channels.