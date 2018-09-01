Celebrity elites blast Ivanka over tweet supporting Oprah

Ivanka Trump's tweet in support of Oprah's speech against sexual harassment sparks wave of hostile reactions among celebrity elites.

Daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, faced an onslaught of criticism from Hollywood today, after she tweeted in support of media personality Oprah Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes against sexual harassment.

Winfrey's speech at the TV awards ceremony garnered the widespread praise and calls for her to run for president in 2020.

The entire ceremony was dedicated to victims of sexual harassment, and participants wore black as a sign of solidarity with the "Times Up" movement.

"Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say Times Up!" Ivanka tweeted.

The tweet provoked a string of hostile reactions among celebrity elites, most of whom supported Hillary Clinton for president.

"Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers," actress Alyssa Milano tweeted.

"Ew go away," model Chrissy Teigen responded.

"Who does she think her father is? What does she think this White House is about?" author Michael Wolff, whose new bestseller takes aim at the Trump presidency, asked rhetorically in an interview on MSNBC.