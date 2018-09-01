Iranian journalist granted political asylum by Israel addresses wave of protests against Iranian regime. 'The people need your help.'

Iranian journalist Neda Amin, who currently lives in Israel after being granted political asylum, spoke about the recent wave of protests in Iran which have posed the greatest challenge to the Iranian regime since mass demonstrations in 2009, and the Iranian people’s admiration for Israel.

Before arriving in Israel in August, Amin had stood to be deported from Turkey back to Iran, from which she had fled three years ago and where she was expected to be put to death for her journalistic work with Israeli media.

At the time, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announced that he had accepted a request by the Jerusalem Association of Journalists to grant Amin asylum in Israel.

"This is a journalist whose life is in real danger, only because of writing columns on an Israeli news website. In these clear humanitarian circumstances, I authorize her entry without hesitation,” Deri said at the time.

Subsequently speaking with journalists, Amin praised Israel for saving her life.

“I feel safer now,” she said.

“There is a death penalty [in Iran] for those who cooperate with Israel, and that’s what scared me.”

Interviewed today on Channel 20, Amin stressed the importance of other countries speaking on behalf of the Iranian people, specifically mentioning Israel, “because Israel is [such] an important country in the Middle East.”

“The Iranian people really need your help. Please help Iran.”

She said that the Iranian people “love” Israel.

“The Iranian people really love you, and they are very happy about your message. When they saw your pictures of protests [on my behalf], it made them very happy. They hope these protests will continue in Israel.”