'What would Yitzhak Herzog's grandfather think?'

Jewish Home MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli slammed Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog's (Zionist Union) statement that Israel should give Saudi Arabia a "special role" on the Temple Mount.

"It's not enough that we gave part of Israel's land to Arabs, we also have to let the Saudis trample on the Jewish nation's holiest site?" she asked.

"Israel is forced to deal with the Jordanian Waqf, after Moshe Dayan was so generous and completely ignored the Temple Mount's religious and spiritual importance. Now Herzog comes and suggests we bring in an additional Muslim influence."

"I ask, in shock - what would his grandfather, Rabbi Herzog, obm, say about this?"

Yitzhak Herzog's grandfather Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac Halevi Herzog served as the first Chief Rabbi of Ireland and later as the first Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi of Israel.