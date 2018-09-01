'We cannot expect America to be more righteous than we are'

Almagor Terror Victim Association Chairman Meir Indor spoke to Arutz Sheva about the Defense Ministry's memorandum to summarize the total annual payments made directly or indirectly to terrorists by the Palestinian Authority.

Emerging from a meeting with the Knesset's Defense Committee, Indor said Almagor has been pushing "for the last year" that "every dollar, every shekel, which will go from the Palestinian Authority to support terrorists or families of terrorists will be reduced (deducted - ed.) from the money that Israel is passing to the Palestinian Authority."

"We recommend the Committee to continue the process," he said. "We know that in America right now there is a similar law, and we know that Americans are looking to us. So I'm calling the Parliament - go ahead, faster."

"We cannot expect the Americans will be more righteous than us fighting terrorism.

"Something is very wrong. During the last year, Israel accepted...that the Palestinian Authority supports terrorists. I want to emphasize they say 'Oh, they support the families because the father is in prison,' but they don't support regular criminals, only those who kill. And more than that, they're giving money according to how many people they kill. So if somebody killed twenty, he will get more money.

"This is a message [to] go ahead, kill Jews, and get money. That should be corrected here, as a moral point in an effective system. Less money will mean less terrorism."

Indor ended on a personal note, noting that he himself caught four terrorists.

"lf we will stop more terrorists, we'll see more lives of Israelis, and that will be, for me, continuation of my battle against terrorism."