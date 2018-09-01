Watch: Thousands at 31st HASC 'A Time For Music' concert

31st annual “A Time for Music - HASC” concert, featuring the best Hasidic music, took place in Manhattan on Sunday.

The 31st annual “A Time for Music - HASC” concert took place on Sunday at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in Manhattan.

The concert raises money for Camp HASC, which serves Jewish handicapped children and teens. It is considered the biggest Hasidic music concert of the year.

This year’s concert was a salute to the composers of Hasidic music over the years. As part of the concert program, the composers and artists went up to the stage together and performed the songs together.

Well-known Hasidic singer Avraham Fried was the star of the night, as he performed his new hits alongside the old ones. He hosted famous composer and arranger Moshe Laufer and together they sand the hits Laufer composed for Fried over the years.





