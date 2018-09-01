Top down investing is driven by data and an understanding of the markets.

How do I make my money do more?

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Callum Thomas, founder and head of research at Topdown Charts, discuss data-driven investing.

Callum defines top-down investing and how an investor finds market trends. He stresses the importance of asset allocation and applauds data-based investment strategies.



Coping with the financial aspect of widowhood: Doug presents a one-page resource for recent widows and widowers. He offers a basic guide to getting a grip on your financial situation after the death of a loved one.