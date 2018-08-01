Watch: German tourist finds way around Temple Mount prayer ban

Pro-Israel German Christian, dismayed at ban on Jewish prayer on Temple Mount, finds an original way to skirt the prohibition.

Contact Editor
Yoni Kempinski,

German tourist on Temple Mount
German tourist on Temple Mount
Courtesy of photographer



Loading....

A European tourist visiting Israel has found an original way to skirt a prohibition on non-Muslim prayer on the Temple Mount recently, using sign language to "recite" the traditional Jewish prayer, “Shema Yisrael” (Hear, O Israel).

The woman, a German Christian supporter of the Jewish state who visits Israel twice a year, relies on sign language for communication, due to her deafness.

When she was informed that the Waqf – the Jordanian-based Islamic trust which administers the Temple Mount – had prohibited all non-Muslim prayer on the holy site, the woman decided to "pray" using sign language as a form of silent protest.




Tags:Temple Mount, tourists, shema yisrael


Related Stories
The Temple Mount


top