Watch: German tourist finds way around Temple Mount prayer ban

Pro-Israel German Christian, dismayed at ban on Jewish prayer on Temple Mount, finds an original way to skirt the prohibition.





Loading....





A European tourist visiting Israel has found an original way to skirt a prohibition on non-Muslim prayer on the Temple Mount recently, using sign language to "recite" the traditional Jewish prayer, “Shema Yisrael” (Hear, O Israel).

The woman, a German Christian supporter of the Jewish state who visits Israel twice a year, relies on sign language for communication, due to her deafness.

When she was informed that the Waqf – the Jordanian-based Islamic trust which administers the Temple Mount – had prohibited all non-Muslim prayer on the holy site, the woman decided to "pray" using sign language as a form of silent protest.