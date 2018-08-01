Theresa May: Trump's mental fitness not in doubt

British PM rejects claims against President Trump's fitness to serve. 'Trump is committed to ensuring that he makes best decisions for US.'

British Prime Minister Theresa May pushed back on claims that President Donald Trump’s fitness to serve is in doubt, following the release of a controversial new book on the Trump administration.

Speaking with the BBC on Sunday, May said there were no real concerns regarding President Trump’s mental fitness to serve as commander-in-chief.

“No,” said May, when asked if the accusations raised by the new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House against President Trump were valid.

“When I deal with President Trump what I see is somebody who is committed to ensuring that he is taking decisions in the best interests of the United States,” said May.

President Trump is expected to visit the United Kingdom soon, May added, though no specific dates were given. May also declined to specify whether the trip would be a full state visit, including a meeting with the Queen.

Earlier on Sunday, CIA Director Mike Pompeo blasted the portrayal of the president in Fire and Fury, calling the descriptions and subsequent claims against the president’s fitness “ludicrous”.

“Those statements are just absurd,” Pompeo told Fox News.

“Just pure fantasy … The president is engaged, he understands the complexity, he asks really difficult questions of our team at the CIA so we can provide any information that he needs to make good, informed policy decisions.”

“It’s just a ludicrous question. These are from people who just have not yet accepted the fact that President Trump is the United States’ president. I’m sorry for them.”