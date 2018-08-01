Fire at Trump Tower

Reports of fire at Manhattan skyscraper and residence of President Trump and his family.

New York City firefighters responded to a report of a fire at Manhattan’s iconic Trump Tower, the Midtown skyscraper named and partially owned by President Donald Trump.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the high-rise, which houses the headquarters for the Trump Corporation.

Authorities say the fire, which was first reported at 6:58 a.m. local time, was likely sparked by an electrical box on the roof of the building.

Firefighting units were dispatched to the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 57th Street to battle the blaze. No injuries have been reported. The president was not present at the tower at the time of the fire.

Eighty-four firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze at the 58-story building, which was contained a little over an hour after units arrived on the scene.

The building, completed in 1981, includes one of the president’s personal residences. First Lady Melania Trump and the couple’s son, Barron, remained in Trump Tower after President Trump took office till the end of the school year in June.