Cabinet concerned about military developments in the north

Recent Cabinet meetings have dealt with the threat of Iran's presence near the Syrian border.

The political establishment is increasingly concerned over military developments on the northern border.

The political-security cabinet has met many times in recent weeks and discussed Iran's presence in Syria and Lebanon, and especially how Israel should deal with the changes taking place on the border with Syria.

A recent ceasefire agreement between the U.S., Russia, and Jordan left Iranian-backed militias just three miles from the Israeli border.

In addition, a recent report indicated that Iran is establishing a permanent military base outside El-Kiswah, located 14 kilometers (8 miles) south of Damascus.

In recent weeks, Syrian army forces, backed by Iranian-backed militias, have pushed deeper into the last rebel-held enclave near a strategic border area with Israel and Lebanon.

Israel's public diplomacy systems have been very active, mainly on the diplomatic front, in warning of the danger of Iran's presence close to the Israeli-Syrian border.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu himself is involved in this campaign – and has recently held many conversations with leaders from across Europe – both from large countries such as Britain and Germany as well as those of smaller countries.

Netanyahu, in his conversations with these leaders, describes to them the situation, outlines the security assessments of the problems that may arise on the border and which create a significant threat to Israel, and asks for their support on this issue.

In addition, talks are being held with members of the U.S. administration.

In this context, Netanyahu recently told the Saban Forum in Washington, "We will not allow that regime to entrench itself militarily in Syria as it seeks to do for the express purpose of eradicating our state."