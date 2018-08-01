Neve Tzuf: Great joy mixed with sadness

New Torah scroll dedicated in memory of the Salomon family who were murdered in the attack in Neve Tzuf (Halamish).





Loading....





A ceremony was held on Sunday evening in the synagogue in Neve Tzuf (Halamish) in which a Torah scroll was dedicated in the memory of Yossi, Chaya and Elad Salomon, who were murdered in a stabbing attack in the community last July.

The scroll was donated by a Jew from abroad who asked to remain anonymous and who wished to perpetuate the memory of the Salomon family and to convey to future generations messages about the eternity of the Jewish people.

The ceremony was attended by the commander of the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division Brig.-Gen. Eran Niv, Commander of the Binyamin Brigade Colonel Yuval Gez, Binyamin Regional Council chairman Avi Roeh, residents of Neve Tzuf and representatives of the Salomon family.

The deputy chairman of the Binyamin Council, Yisrael Ganz, expressed hope that "this Torah scroll will be a sign, a symbol and an example of the Torah of life that beats in the hearts of all of us, and of the memory of the murdered family members. May this scroll be a small consolation to the family and the community."

On Friday, July 21, while the Salomons were celebrating the birth of their grandson at their home in Neve Tzuf, 19-year-old terrorist Omar al-Abed broke into the house, drew a knife, and stabbed the family members who had been seated at the dinner table.

Elad’s wife Michal took her children upstairs to the room where the youngest children were sleeping and held the door closed to protect them from the terrorist.