Trump postpones 'fake news awards'

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that his “fake news awards ceremony”, originally scheduled for Monday, has been postponed to Wednesday, January 17.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet but did not specify the reason for the postponement. He did point out, however, that the idea was met with great interest.

“The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!” he wrote.

Trump had announced last week that he would be announcing “the most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year” on Monday.

“Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!” he wrote at the time.

Trump has been highly critical of “mainstream” media outlets for a long time. During the presidential elections, he turned the term “fake news” into a popular catchphrase.

Last Sunday, the president explained that his frequent use of social media was his way of fighting back against a “dishonest and unfair ‘press’” which unceasingly portrays him in a negative light.

"I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair 'press,' now often referred to as Fake News Media," he tweeted, "Phony and non-existent 'sources' are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!"