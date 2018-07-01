Channel 20 bill approved in Ministerial Committee

A bill approved in the Ministerial Legislative Committee will provide commercial licenses for all designated channels including Channel 20.

The Ministerial Legislative Committee approved Sunday the proposed law to regulate designated cabel television channels, including Channel 20.

The proposal states that the channels will have commercial licenses like broadcast television channels and will be subordinated to the Second Broadcasting Authority.

Despite this, the channels will receive leniency regarding content and other obligations of commercial channels in accordance with their market shares.

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara (Likud), who is leading the legislative procedures, welcomed the law's approval in the ministerial committee:

"As the minister initiating the law, I said in the committee that the fight against the proposal by the ministerial clerks harms freedom of speech. It amazes me that in similar cases all of the media gather together to assist and here they are silent."