Possible terror attack in Dead Sea

Stabbing on beach of Dead Sea may have been terror attack, police investigating incident.

A 64-year-old man was stabbed Sunday afternoon on a Dead Sea beach in southeastern Israel, police have reported.

The victim, who suffered stab wounds to his upper torso, is in light condition, authorities say, following reports that he was seriously wounded.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the Hamei Zohar beach and provided first aid to the stabbing victim before evacuating him to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva.

Police units were called to the scene of the stabbing, and Shin Bet internal security agency investigators are probing the circumstances of the incident.

Authorities say they are examining the possibility the stabbing was a terror attack, and are questioning witnesses.

Security forces in the area are conducting searches for those responsible for the stabbing.