Jerusalem municipal strike ends

Municipal services resume in capital, following agreement to form committee to coordinate city's needs with Finance Ministry.

Histadrut Chairman Avi Nissenkorn and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat reached an agreement Sunday on ending the strike in Jerusalem.

In coordination with the Finance Ministry it was decided to establish a professional team of Finance Ministry and Jerusalem Municipality experts which will discuss a response to the municipality's needs.

The team's work will be accompanied by Histadrut Chairman Nissenkorn, who will represent the unionized workers', and will complete its work and formulate its conclusions within 30-40 days.

Mayor Barkat accepted the request of Histadrut chairman Nissenkorn and agreed to freeze the situation and halt the dismissal of hundreds of municipal employees.

The Histadrut Chairman congratulated the parties and announced that Jerusalem Municipality employees would return to full work today.