Ayoub Kara: Obama is like Pharaoh

Communications Minister blasts new book about Trump as 'fake news.' 'We went through an 8-year period with the US reminiscent of Pharaoh.'

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva about the release of the book by journalist Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury, in which the author casts aspersions on the intellectual fitness of President Donald Trump, and Trump's recent moves to defund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

"We believe UNRWA should have passed from the world long ago, because instead of using the money so people can eat and have basic necessities, they use it for weapons and terror industries. [Abolishing UNRWA] is what's called for, and I'm happy that President Trump intends exactly what the Prime Minister intends regarding this...

"The most important thing is that President Trump is good for the State of Israel, and we are proud of a President who clearly sees Israel's needs. We passed an eight-year period with the United States that was reminiscent in a way of Pharaoh, and I'm glad we've arrived at a safe shore with a leader in Israel and a leader in the United States who see the needs eye-to-eye.

"All this fake news, that they're also trying to pull off over there about Trump to try to oust him, and also here, must stop. Most important to me is how Trump is good for Israel - and he's excellent for Israel," Kara said.