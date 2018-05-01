Russia: US demand for UN meeting on Iran is 'destructive'

US Amb. Nikki Haley calls on UN to stand with the people of Iran, as Russia's Foreign Minister Ryabkov says involvement is 'destructive.'

The United Nations Security Council on Friday afternoon will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the recent protests in Iran.

The uprising, the largest since a series of mass protests in 2009, began in the city of Mashhad, when demonstrators denounced Iranian President Rouhani over the failure to reduce the country’s high unemployment rates.

Efforts to contain the protests have led to the deaths of at least 21 people.

However, Russia considers the US-initiated meeting to be "harmful and destructive," RIA reported.

"We see no role for the United Nations Security Council in this issue," the news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying Thursday.

"Iran's domestic affairs have nothing to do with the United Nations Security Council's role."

On Thursday, Iran accused the US of "meddling" in its affairs.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that "the international community has a role to play" in the drama in Iran.

"The freedoms that are enshrined in the United Nations' charter are under attack in Iran," she explained. "Dozens have already been killed. Hundreds have been arrested.

"The UN must speak out... We must not be silent. The people of Iran are crying out for freedom. All freedom-loving people must stand with their cause. The international community made the mistake of failing ot do that in 2009. We must not make that mistake again."