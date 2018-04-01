Defense Minister: 'We know who is responsible'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman promises that Israel will act on those firing rockets from Gaza, calls on PA to negotiate.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman revealed during an interview with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) that Israel knew who was responsible for the recent upsurge of rocket fire from Gaza into Israel.

Liberman made it clear that Israel would do whatever was necessary to prevent fire at Israel and demanded that the government in Gaza take control of the situation in the Gaza Strip. In a direct appeal to the residents of Gaza, Liberman implored them to "make the rulers change direction for your children's sake".

Lieberman also called on Hamas to reach an agreement with Israel regarding the bodies of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, which the terror group has been holding since 2014's Operation Protective Edge, adding that only the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip would lead to prosperity and rehabilitation in the region.

"The time has come to stop digging tunnels and making missiles, and it's time to think about the future of Gaza's children," said Liberman. The defense minister clarified that investment in Gaza infrastructure would not come from the Israeli taxpayer, but from international organizations.

Referring to the situation in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, Liberman said that Israel was maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount and strongly criticized the head of the Palestinian Authority.

"Mahmoud Abbas is misleading the Palestinian Arabs. whether in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria, or abroad," said Liberman, who called for Abbas to negotiate with Israel. "There is no alternative to direct negotiations," added Liberman.