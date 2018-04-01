President Ivanka? First Daughter reportedly mulling run

Is President Donald Trump’s presidency the beginning of a political dynasty?

The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, may be seriously mulling a future bid for the White House, an upcoming book covering the first year of the Trump White House claims.

On Wednesday, Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House made headlines when excerpts from the text were released, including quotes from former Trump campaign strategist and White House staffer Steve Bannon slamming the president’s inner circle.

According to Wolff, Bannon ripped President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort over what he called a “treasonous” and “unpatriotic” meeting with a Russian lawyer in 2016.

The revelation Wednesday prompted an angry and unprecedented response from the president himself, who bypassed his favored outlet, Twitter, and released a blistering four paragraph statement claiming Bannon had “lost his mind”.

“When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party.”

“Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look,” Trump continued.

On Thursday more information from the upcoming book was released, including reports of discussions between Ivanka and her husband, Kushner, over a possible future presidential run, The Guardian reported.

"Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she'd be the one to run for president," an unnamed source cited by Wolff claimed.

"The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump."

The White House on Wednesday pushed back against Wolff’s claims, the sources of which have yet to be identified.

"This book is filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House,” said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad desperate attempts at relevancy.”

Ivanka, a registered independent who donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 bid for the Democratic nomination, only to endorse Republican Mitt Romney for president in 2012, described herself as a political centrist, neither “categorically Republican or Democrat.”

According to Fire and Fury, Bannon expressed dismay at Ivanka’s interest in a run for elected office.

“They didn't say that?” Bannon reportedly said according to an adaptation of Fire and Fury published this week by New York Magazine. “Stop. Oh, come on. They didn't actually say that? Please don't tell me that. Oh my God.”

Last year, Ivanka’s mother, Ivana Trump, suggested in her memoir, Raising Trump, mused about the possibility of her daughter running for president “maybe in fifteen years.”

"Who knows? One day, she might be the first female -- and Jewish – POTUS.”