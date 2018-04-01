New wave of construction in Judea and Samaria?

Government committee to meet next week to discuss approving new homes in Judea and Samaria.

The Supreme Planning Council of the Civil Administration, which regulates building in Judea and Samaria, is scheduled to convene next week and approve several new building projects.

"As part of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's (Yisrael Beytenu) policy to strengthen settlement in Judea and Samaria, the minister instructed the Supreme Planning Council to convene new plans for the marketing and planning of housing units throughout Judea and Samaria," said the Defense Minister's office.

In October, the council approved more than 3,800 housing units in Israeli towns across Judea and Samaria, including long-awaited projects such as the town of Amichai settlement for former Amona residents and the new neighborhood for the residents of Migron.

However, Yisrael Hayom reported last week that only a few dozen units have been built so far, and officials in Judea and Samaria fear that the construction freeze will continue into 2018 and that both the units already announced by the government and new announcements will continue to be rejected by the ILA.

The ILA has repeatedly rejected all requests to approve tenders and begin construction in the ten months since the units were approved for immediate marketing. As a result, construction began on only a few dozen housing units in Judea and Samaria in 2017.