'It's just spin'

Head of terror victim's group says 'Death Penalty for Terrorists' bill unnecessary. 'We already have the ability to impose death penalty.'

Arutz Sheva spoke with Meir Indoor, Chairman of the Almagor Terror Victim Association about the Knesset’s passage in preliminary reading of the “Death Penalty for Terrorists” bill on Wednesday.

The bill, which would make it easier for both civilian and military courts to sentence terrorists found guilty of murder to death, won a narrow plurality of 52 to 49 in the 120 member legislature.

The proposal, which was introduced by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, was backed by most of the 66-member governing coalition.

Indoor dismissed the bill as unnecessary “spin,” as imposition of the death penalty for terrorists is already possible according to Israeli law.

“We think the beginning of the passage of the Death Penalty for Terrorist’s Law yesterday is something we don’t need, because we already have the ability to impose that penalty in Israel today.

“In my eyes, it’s more of a political spin.

“Why doesn’t Liberman simply ask to impose the death penalty in court?

“He’s not so strong maybe, or doesn’t want to be in conflict with others, so he makes a spin with this law.”

Indoor said that, rather than achieve the death penalty for terrorists, the law would “postpone the solution of a death penalty. Why? Because every time we come to Liberman and say, ‘You promised! Where is your responsibility?’ he can say, ‘Wait, the legal process is not over yet.’ That’s a spin.”

“Now it is our job to tell the Defense Minister not to play with the families of terror victims, just go and do it in court. You don’t need a law, you can start today.”