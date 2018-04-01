Nikki Haley hosts reception for UN Israel supporters

US Ambassador hosts 64 countries that did not support resolution against J'lem recognition. 'US will remember the day it was singled out.'

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley hosted a "Friends of the US" reception Wednesday night, inviting those who voted against, abstained, or did not participate in the vote on a resolution condemning the United States for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, reported CNN.

"It’s easy for friends to be with you in the good times, but it’s the friends who are with you during the challenging times that will never be forgotten. Thank you to the 64," Haley tweeted.

During an emergency session of the General Assembly in December, the 193-member body voted 128 to 9 to adopt draft resolution A/ES-10/L22, rejecting President Trump’s declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city and chiding Israel over illegal “actions in Occupied East Jerusalem”. An additional 35 nations abstained from the vote, while another 21 did not participate.

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon praised Ambassador Haley and the United States on Wednesday ahead of the reception.

"First, it was a courageous decision by President Trump and Ambassador Haley, and we thank the United States for this courageous decision, and tonight the US is continuing to show leadership in the Middle East, real leadership in the UN. There's a lot of hypocrisy in the UN. I think tonight the countries who stood with the US will come and hear that the US is thanking them for standing for the truth and not joining the show of the Palestinians inside the UN," Danon was quoted by CNN as saying on his way into the reception.

Haley said that "the United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in this assembly. We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world's largest contribution" to the UN. She chided other member nations who ask Washington "to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit."