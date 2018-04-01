Nasrallah: U.S. and Israel behind Iran protests

Hezbollah leader downplays protests in Iran, says his group has weapons and will not hesitate to give them to Palestinian Arabs.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah declared on Wednesday that his group would not hesitate to give weapons to Palestinian Arabs.

Speaking with the Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV network, Nasrallah boasted, “The Israeli attacks on the organization's positions have not stopped and will not stop the supply of our weapons.”

Relating to the protests in Iran over the past week, the Hezbollah chief played them down, insisting they were not rooted in the same issues which spurred huge numbers to demonstrate in 2009 and predicted they would end soon.

“In Iran there is nothing to worry about and the issue is being taken seriously ... The size of the protests is not large,” he told the Lebanese network, adding, “What is happening in Iran is being well contained and is not comparable with what happened in 2009 ... The problem in Iran now is not political like what happened in 2009.”

Nasrallah then accused the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia were behind the recent wave of protests in Iran.

He also accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump of dragging the region into a war "that can break out at any moment in Gaza, Syria or Lebanon." Nasrallah then threatened that in such a war, the organization would have "an historic opportunity to reach even further than the Galilee."

Nasrallah also took advantage of the opportunity to criticize Trump over his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

"Jerusalem is an essential issue for all Arabs and Muslims," he said, adding that Trump's move, as well as the United Jerusalem Bill approved by the Knesset this week “mean the end of the peace process.”