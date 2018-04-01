Fire breaks out at Clintons' New York home

Fire breaks out at Westchester home of Bill and Hillary Clinton. No injuries reported.

A fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon at the Westchester, New York home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, WNBC news reported.

The fire erupted at the Clinton compound in Chappaqua shortly before 3:00 p.m. local time, according to New Castle Police Department Sgt. Arthur Mendoza.

The blaze was on the second floor of a detached garage behind the home and spread into the attic.

Police said the blaze was extinguished around 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported and there did not appear to be any visible damage to the detached garage.

It is unknown if the Clintons were home at the time. The couple bought the property, which is about 40 miles north of Manhattan, in 1999.