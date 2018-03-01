'Death penalty for Jews? Pathetic'

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir referred Wednesday afternoon to the passage in preliminary reading of the “Death Penalty for Terrorists” bill in the Knesset, and attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement that the law would also apply to Jews.

“The statement of the Prime Minister according to which he would support the death penalty for Jews, as well, is a pathetic statement. The death penalty is intended as a deterrent. In the case of Jews, there is no need for a deterrent because there is no phenomenon like this,” Ben-Gvir said.

He added that “the actions of individual Jews who deny and reject that which is attributed to them, and confess only because of torture, are not considered acts of terror, even if their guilt is proven.”

“The attempt to make a comparison between Jews and Arabs in the name of equality is a populist attempt, and we should be sorry that a man who doesn’t know how to make such a distinction is acting as the prime minister of the State of Israel,” Ben-Gvir concluded.

During the hearing over the bill, Netanyahu was asked by Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint List), who was moderating the hearing, whether the law would also apply to the one who burned the children in the village of Duma, and Netanyahu answered, “In principle, yes.”

At the end of the hearing, the Knesset approved in preliminary hearing the bill that would make it easier for both civilian and military courts to sentence terrorists found guilty of murder to death. The bill passed by a majority of 52 to 49.