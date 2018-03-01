Trump presents: Fake News awards

'I will be announcing the most dishonest and corrupt media of the year. Subjects will cover dishonesty and bad reporting. Stay tuned!'

US President Donald Trump continued to slam US media outlets this week in a humorous tweet announcing “the most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year.”

“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock.

“Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

Trump has been highly critical of “mainstream” media outlets for a long time. During the presidential elections, he turned the term “fake news” into a popular catchphrase.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that his frequent use of social media was his way of fighting back against a “dishonest and unfair ‘press’” which unceasingly portrays him in a negative light.

"I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair 'press,' now often referred to as Fake News Media," he tweeted, "Phony and non-existent 'sources' are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!"