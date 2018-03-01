Trump presents: Fake News awards

US President Donald Trump continued to slam US media outlets this week in a humorous tweet announcing “the most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year.”
“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock.
“Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”
Trump has been highly critical of “mainstream” media outlets for a long time. During the presidential elections, he turned the term “fake news” into a popular catchphrase.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted that his frequent use of social media was his way of fighting back against a “dishonest and unfair ‘press’” which unceasingly portrays him in a negative light.
"I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair 'press,' now often referred to as Fake News Media," he tweeted, "Phony and non-existent 'sources' are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!"