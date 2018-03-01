Protests in Iran, Fake News, & the Book of Exodus

Archaeological evidence for Jewish Jerusalem vs. the Myth of Palestinian history

This week, we begin the read the second of the Five Books of Moses, the book of Shemot (Exodus).

On the backdrop of Pharaoh's new world order and his genocidal plans for the Israelites, this week's fast-paced edition of Temple Talk provides fascinating insights on Jerusalem, fake news and fake Palestinian history, the widespread unrest in Iran, and the spiritual significance of the times we are living in.

Join Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman for this week's Temple Talk.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast