'Yaffi Glick's passing the latest tragedy to strike Otniel'

Yohai Damari, the head of the Mount Hevron Regional Council, spoke to Arutz Sheva about his friendship with Yaffi Glick, the wife of MK Yehuda Glick, who passed away yesterday after suffering a severe stroke six months ago..

"Yaffi was a close family friend. Many friends surrounded Yaffi for a very long path. She had a very difficult and complex life with many challenges during her life, but she always had her optimistic side and always had a good word to say. This side was strong in faith. It was a side that knew how to look at the good and help people all the time. This is how she behaved in relation to her environment.. That was how she treated her family, and so too was her attitude toward herself," Damari said.

Damari said that her passing was the latest tragedy to strike the town of Otniel nearHevron, which has suffered a series of terrorist attacks in recent years. "Unfortunately, the situation in Otniel has deteriorated recent years, and now Yaffi has also passed, to our great sorrow."

"We must now strengthen the [Glick] family, to strengthen the new orphans who have unfortunately been added to the list [of orphans] in Otniel. And of course we must strengthen our dear friend Yehuda. G-d willing, I hope that the next period will be good despite the challenges."