Strategic Integrated Investment - Who Needs It Anyway?

What are the various investment strategies an investor can use during financial planning?

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Colleen Jaconetti, CFP, a senior investment analyst with Vanguard Investment Strategy Group discuss the various investment strategies an investor can use during financial planning.

Colleen describes some of the more common strategies used and offers the pros and cons of each investment strategy. She focuses the most on the “Dynamic Retirement Spending” strategy. She explains how the strategy works and why it is important for investors to have a set plan before they invest their money.