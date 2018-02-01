Ramallah shoe store demands apology for Balfour Declaration

Ramallah store: British and American customers can enter - if they apologize for Balfour Declaration and Trump’s Jerusalem recognition.

A shoe store in Ramallah is inviting British and American customers to enter and shop – but only if they apologize for the 1917 Balfour Declaration and President Donald Trump’s recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Gal Berger, the chief correspondent for Palestinian Arab affairs for Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, on Monday tweeted a photo of the sign at the entrance to the store.

“To all British & American citizen (sic): Before entering, you should offer your apologies and hold responsibility for the Balfour’s Declaration (sic) And Trump’s dirty decision which has caused all the pain and suffering for the Palestinians since its declaration till this very moment,” the sign reads.

“You are most welcome,” it concludes.

The 1917 Balfour Declaration, issued by then-British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour, proclaimed Britain’s support for the establishment of a Jewish national home in then-Palestine.

Palestinian Arab organizations have for months been waging a campaign aimed at forcing Britain to apologize for the document. The Palestinian Authority government in Ramallah has demanded not just a British apology for the document, but also compensation.

British officials, including Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, have ruled out the idea that Britain would apologize.

Last month, a store near Jericho responded to Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital by posting a sign reading “Dogs and Americans are not allowed to Enter”.