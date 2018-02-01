Protesters in Iran – will they get US support this time?

Will President Trump behave differently than Obama did towards Iranian protesters? Will he continue to encourage the demonstrators?

On today’s edition of Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Iranian protesters have taken to the streets throughout the country demanding an end to the Islamic regime.

President Obama failed to support the last major anti-government demonstrations in that country, but will things be different this time under President Trump?

Also, as family members gather in southern Israel to mourn the loss of their son, an IDF soldier killed in battle whose body is being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, terrorists fire mortar shells at the group sending the family and their guests running for their lives.

Should Israel continue a policy of simply responding to Hamas war-crimes? Or should Israel initiate sweeping changes order to overthrow the Gaza-based jihadist group?