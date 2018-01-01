Housing Minister pushes to double size of 'capital of Samaria'

Yoav Galant visits Samaria city, orders hundreds of new housing units and new stadium constructed for residents.

Housing Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) visited the city of Ariel in Samaria Monday, and green-lighted implementation of a development plan including the construction of hundreds of housing units, expansion of Ariel University, development of city parks, an renewal of existing neighborhoods.

Ariel, home to some 22,000 Israelis, is one of four Israeli cities in Judea and Samaria, and is the fourth largest Israeli community in the area. In 2010, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu declared the city the "capital of Samaria".

During his visit, Galant also instructed ministry professionals to promote planning for a new city sports stadium.

"I'll work to double the population of the city of Ariel within a decade," said Minister Galant during the visit.

Mayor Eli Shaviro thanked the Minister for his visit and for the good news he brought the city.

"Minister Galant has demonstrated in his actions that his heart is with Ariel and he sees the tremendous importance of developing the city and increasing the number of residents. I thank him on behalf of all Ariel residents for his willingness and most importantly for his action," said Shaviro.