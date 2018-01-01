'Israel and Iran will be friends again once regime falls'

Israeli Prime Minister says claims that Israel is behind unrest in Iran are 'laughable', praises protesters.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded Monday to claims by Iran’s president that Israel was behind a series of anti-government protests in the Islamic republic, a charge Netanyahu called “laughable”.

In a video statement Monday afternoon, Netanyahu denied Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s accusation, saying it is “not only wrong – it’s laughable”.

Netanyahu praised the demonstrators, who on Thursday began protesting the Tehran regime as high unemployment rates and high prices for consumer good fuel popular angst against the government.

“Unlike Rouhani, I will not insult the Iranian people. They deserve better. They seek freedom. They seek justice. They seek the basic liberties that have been denied to them for decades.”

At least a dozen protesters have been killed by Iranian security forces since Saturday, in the largest mass protest movement since Iranians took to the streets to protest the results of Iran’s contested 2009 presidential election.

On Monday, President Trump hit the Iranian government, accusing it of ‘looting’ Iran’s wealth. Trump also criticized his predecessor over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and said the time had come for “change” in the Islamic republic.

“Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”

In his video message Monday, Netanyahu echoed Trump’s sentiments, saying that Iranian protesters were tired how the “cruel regime wastes tens of billions of dollars spreading hate” in the region.

“This money could have built schools and hospitals,” said Netanyahu.

The Israeli premier also expressed optimism about the possibility of peaceful relations between Iran and Israel – once the Tehran regime is removed from power.

“This regime tries desperately to sow hate between us. But they won’t succeed. And when this regime finally falls, and one day it will, Iranians and Israelis will be great friends once again.”