Pence visit to Israel postponed indefinitely

Vice President had planned to visit Israel, speak at Knesset in December.

JTA - A planned trip to Israel by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will not take place in January and has been indefinitely postponed.

A visit to Israel by Pence, that had been delayed from last month to mid-January, did not appear on a list of visiting foreign officials for this month published Monday by the Foreign Ministry.

Pence originally postponed a planned December 18th visit to Israel so he could preside over the vote on a tax overhaul favored by Trump. It was believed that Pence might have been needed to cast the deciding vote in the closely divided Senate.

A White House official at the time said that Pence would visit in mid-January instead.

The trip was originally meant to encompass Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and Egypt but was modified because Palestinian Authority leaders refuse to meet with Pence in the wake of President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

It also has been suggested that Pence has indefinitely postponed his trip due to the refusal of Palestinian officials to meet with him over the U.S. announcement on Jerusalem.

Pence had been scheduled to address the Knesset and to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

The reform of the U.S. tax code passed on Dec. 20.