Thousands to celebrate Tu B’Shvat with fruits of Judea, Samaria

In honor of the upcoming holiday of Tu B’Shvat, the Lev Haolam Organization is preparing special packages containing food and gifts from Jewish businesses in Judea and Samaria.

Among the items in the packages are dried fruit from Gush Etzion, milk chocolate with almonds, red wine from Har Bracha, special Turkish Coffee from the shuk (open-air marketplace) in Jerusalem, unique handbags from artists in Beit El in Binyamin, Shea Body Butter from Kfar Tapuach, and more.

The items were packed in the past few days by ‘Lev HaOlam’ volunteers and supporters from abroad and are currently being sent to thousands of Israel supporters around the world.

Brandon Trigger, a resident of Gush Etzion and the producer of the coffee, explained, “This coffee is a special blend of Indian and Brazilian beans. It is made through roasting and very fine grinding. I hope that Israel supporters around the world enjoy the coffee, whose ingredients just like the State of Israel, came from all of the world and underwent processing here until being ready. I hope that people enjoy the coffee and that we are able to send more in the future, G-d willing.”

Attorney Nati Rom, CEO of ‘Lev HaOlam’ said, “The number of Israel supporters abroad continues to grow everyday. Soon these supporters will be receiving packages with fruits from the land of Israel. In honor of the holiday of Tu B’shvat, I would like to pass along to all of our supporters in Israel and abroad: May you have a HappyTu B’shvat and be filled with love of Israel.”

Lev Haolam Pocketbook from Judea and Samaria