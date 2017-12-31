12-year-old girl injured in car accident dies

Member of haredi community in central Israeli city of Rehovot succumbs to injuries suffered in accident Friday.

A 12-year-old girl from central Israel passed away Sunday afternoon, after she succumbed to injuries suffered in an accident Friday night.

The girl, a member of the haredi community, was struck by a vehicle in the city of Rehovot Friday night. Emergency first responders were called to the scene and provided first aid before evacuating her to Rehovot’s Kaplan Medical Center.

United Hatzalah volunteers who treated the girl say she was evacuated in critical condition.

“During out Sabbath meals, we received an alert from the United Hatzalah call center regarding a serious car accident,” said Yoni Rottenberg, chief of the local United Hatzalah branch.

“When I got to the scene of the accident, I found a 12-year-old girl who was suffering from multi-system injuries and was unconscious as a result of being hit by a private car.”

“Along with other United Hatzalah emergency first responders who live in the area, we provided first aid at the scene of the accident.”

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.