Police gunned down in Denver-area shooting

Local authorities say 'multiple officers down' as gunman opens fire outside of Denver, Colorado. Shooter still at large.

Multiple law enforcement officials were gunned down Sunday in a mass shooting incident outside of Denver, Colorado.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a gunman opened fire in Highlands Ranch, roughly 15-minutes south of Denver.

“We have multiple officers down,” Douglas County Deputy Jason Blanchard said, according to The New York Times.

Officials say the officers were dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance at 5:15 a.m. local time in Highlands Ranch.

“During the investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured,” the local sheriff’s office reported in a Facebook post.

“At this time we do not have any further information on the status of the deputies involved. We do not have any information on civilian casualties at this time.”

Local SWAT teams have been deployed to the scene of the shooting, and local civilians have been advised to keep away from the area. Those living in the surrounding apartment units have been told to keep away from windows facing the scene of the shooting.

The gunman remains at large.