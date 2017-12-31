Israel's Security Council candidacy bothers PA

Palestine Committee of Arab Parliament joins forces with PA to oppose Israel's candidacy for UN Security Council.

The Palestine Committee of the Arab Parliament has prepared a plan of action that opposes Israel's candidacy for the position of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in the years 2019-2020.

This issue was the focus of a meeting in Cairo headed by the President of the Arab Parliament, Meshal Al-Sulami, which discussed the implications of the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Arab Parliament expressed its full support for the Palestinian Authority's (PA) decision to oppose the American policy and the need to end the split in the Palestinian arena.

In addition, the chairman of the Arab parliament was authorized to hold talks with the UN Secretary-General and the UN Human Rights Commissioner to urge them to stop construction in the “settlements” and the alleged human rights violations by Israel.

The PA, aided by Arab member states, has continuously taken unilateral actions against Israel at the UN.

Most recently, it sought to condemn the U.S. at the UN Security Council following its recognition of Jerusalem. The U.S. vetoed the resolution.

Last year, the PA submitted to the member states of the UN Security Council a draft resolution calling for an immediate and full halt to the “settlement building in the occupied territories.”

The PA has in recent years several times initiated similar resolutions at the UN Security Council.